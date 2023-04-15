Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Agia Marina

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Agia Marina, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 830 sq.meters in central Greece
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir