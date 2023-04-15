Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Agia Marina, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 830 sq.meters in central Greece
Commercial 1 bedroomin Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Kitsi, Greece
770 m²
€ 900,000
Property Code: 1575 - Building FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €900.000 . This 770 sq. m…
Commercial 1 roomin Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate in the district of Vari, on north of Athen…
Commercial 1 roomin Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
There is provided for sale a 4-storey building with the floor area 880 sq.m. for the carexhi…
Commercial 1 roomin Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,500,000
The six-storey building is located in the district of Voula, one of the most comfortable, be…
