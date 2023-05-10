Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
26
Rhodes
25
Municipality of Mykonos
10
Mykonos
7
Municipality of Andros
6
Municipality of Thira
5
Agia Marina
3
demos lerou
3
7 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Pylonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pylonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 4,250,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 26,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Perissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 84 rooms in Faliraki, Greece
Hotel 84 rooms
Faliraki, Greece
Rooms 84
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,400,000
