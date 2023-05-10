Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Andros
3
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Manufacture in Zaganiaris, Greece
Manufacture
Zaganiaris, Greece
Area 10 141 m²
€ 85,000
Manufacture in Zaganiaris, Greece
Manufacture
Zaganiaris, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
€ 100,000
Manufacture in Andros, Greece
Manufacture
Andros, Greece
Area 13 840 m²
€ 260,000
Manufacture in Tripotamos, Greece
Manufacture
Tripotamos, Greece
Area 6 030 m²
€ 130,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir