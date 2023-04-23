Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Oehringen, Germany

1 property total found
Commercial in Pfedelbach, Germany
Commercial
Pfedelbach, Germany
3 430 m²
€ 12,000,000
Year built: 1940 Cost of euros / sq.m: 3,499 €
