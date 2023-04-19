Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Saxony
  4. Nordsachsen
  5. Torgau

Commercial real estate in Torgau, Germany

Torgau
1
2 properties total found
Commercialin Torgau, Germany
Commercial
Torgau, Germany
5 350 m²
€ 24,000,000
Commercialin Torgau, Germany
Commercial
Torgau, Germany
1 200 m²
€ 1,150,000
The beautiful hotel is located in a picturesque location close to Torgau, Leipzig, Saxony. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir