Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Staedteregion Aachen

Commercial real estate in Staedteregion Aachen, Germany

Alsdorf
1
1 property total found
Commercialin Alsdorf, Germany
Commercial
Alsdorf, Germany
3 725 m²
€ 14,200,000
Rental income per year: 562 710 € Income per month: 46 893 € Year of construction: 2022 Prof…
Realting.com
Go