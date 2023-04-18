Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Saxony, Germany

Leipzig
2
Torgau
2
Burkhardtsdorf
1
Treuen
1
Treuen Neuensalz
1
6 properties total found
Commercialin Leipzig, Germany
Commercial
Leipzig, Germany
2 480 m²
€ 3,200,000
Commercialin Leipzig, Germany
Commercial
Leipzig, Germany
1 674 m²
€ 9,500,000
Rental income per year: 197,000 €Income per month: 16 417 €Land: 9895 sq. M. mYear Built: 18…
Commercialin Torgau, Germany
Commercial
Torgau, Germany
5 350 m²
€ 24,000,000
Commercialin Treuen, Germany
Commercial
Treuen, Germany
€ 3,600,000
The anchor tenant is a supermarket. Lease agreement until 2043, without the right to termina…
Commercialin Auerbach, Germany
Commercial
Auerbach, Germany
4 334 m²
€ 2,171,774
Income from rent per year: 108 589 € Income per month: 9 049 € Land: 4334 sq. M. mYear of co…
Commercialin Torgau, Germany
Commercial
Torgau, Germany
1 200 m²
€ 1,150,000
The beautiful hotel is located in a picturesque location close to Torgau, Leipzig, Saxony. T…

Properties features in Saxony, Germany

