Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Lower Saxony
  4. Landkreis Nienburg Weser
  5. Samtgemeinde Grafschaft Hoya

Commercial real estate in Samtgemeinde Grafschaft Hoya, Germany

5 properties total found
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 272 m²
€ 980,000
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 256 m²
€ 980,000
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 464 m²
€ 1,600,000
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 3 051 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercial in Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
Area 3 710 m²
€ 8,500,000
Realting.com
Go