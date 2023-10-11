Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Ruhr area, Germany

Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Price on request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale . Lea…
Price on request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Price on request
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Price on request
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
€3,41M
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
€3,43M
Shop with rent in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop with rent
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
€24,79M
Shop in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shop
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Shopping centre, retailThe area of the building 4 656 m2ROI % 9.10 Land Area 12,545 m2Rent 2…
€3,23M
