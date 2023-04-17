Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Rhineland-Palatinate
  4. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

Pirmasens
Revenue house 10 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
15 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 519,000
Investment 5 units approx. 556m ² + Commercial for sale in Pirmasens! ECDATA Object type: …

