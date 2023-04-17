Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

11 properties total found
Commercialin Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial
Pirmasens, Germany
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 275,000
DHH 3 FH + Garage in Pirmasens too sell! 66955 Pirmasens Is rent: 773, - € Should rent: 1,17…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
11 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Investment property for sale in 66953 Pirmasens! Building type Apartment house, head house …
Commercialin Petersberg, Germany
Commercial
Petersberg, Germany
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Large industrial hall for sale at 66953 Pirmasens ( 66989 Petersberg )   Warehouse, g…
Commercial 8 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
12 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 319,000
Investment 4 units approx. 308m ² rental space! ECDATA Property type: investment 4 apartme…
Revenue house 10 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
15 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 519,000
Investment 5 units approx. 556m ² + Commercial for sale in Pirmasens! ECDATA Object type: …
Investmentin Kaiserslautern, Germany
Investment
Kaiserslautern, Germany
12 500 m²
€ 4,100,000
Well maintained industrial premises near Kaiserslautern with development potential. The fac…
Shopin Mommenheim, Germany
Shop
Mommenheim, Germany
3 000 m²
€ 13,400
The REWE supermarket and the DM drogue store in the federal state of Reynalad-Pfalz- in the …
Commercialin Montabaur, Germany
Commercial
Montabaur, Germany
4 937 m²
€ 8,150,000
Rental income per year: 407 964 €Income per month: 33 997 €Land: 4953 sq. M. mYear Built: 20…
Commercialin Saarburg, Germany
Commercial
Saarburg, Germany
Price on request
For sale a shopping complex in Trier-Saarburg, Germany.The facility was commissioned in the …
Commercialin Baerenbach, Germany
Commercial
Baerenbach, Germany
62 m²
€ 180,625
Rental income per year: 6 593 € Income per month: 549 € Year of construction: 2022 Profitabi…
Commercialin Kaiserslautern, Germany
Commercial
Kaiserslautern, Germany
1 345 m²
€ 3,650,000
Income from rent per year: 176,400 € Income per month: 14,700 € Land: 4558 sq. M. mYear of c…

