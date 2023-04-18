Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Rhineland-Palatinate
  4. Pirmasens

Commercial real estate in Pirmasens, Germany

4 properties total found
Commercialin Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial
Pirmasens, Germany
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 275,000
DHH 3 FH + Garage in Pirmasens too sell! 66955 Pirmasens Is rent: 773, - € Should rent: 1,17…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
11 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Investment property for sale in 66953 Pirmasens! Building type Apartment house, head house …
Commercial 8 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
12 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 319,000
Investment 4 units approx. 308m ² rental space! ECDATA Property type: investment 4 apartme…
Revenue house 10 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
15 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 519,000
Investment 5 units approx. 556m ² + Commercial for sale in Pirmasens! ECDATA Object type: …
