Realting.com
Germany
North Rhine-Westphalia
Shops
Shops for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Herne
8
Dortmund
1
Hilden
1
Willich
1
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Hilden, Germany
800 m²
€ 3,500,000
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale …
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Shop
Willich, Germany
Price on request
On the ground floor there are three commercial units with a total area of 1300 m2, a super…
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,405,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,430,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 24,794,959
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,225,000
Shopping centre, retailThe area of the building 4 656 m2ROI % 9.10 Land Area 12,545 m2Rent 2…
Shop
Dortmund, Germany
€ 2,515,000
Supermarket in Beckum, Germany.There is a supermarket in Beckum in the city center.Land plot…
