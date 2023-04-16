Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Bielefeld
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 200 roomsin Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
200 Number of rooms 1 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 8,100,000

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir