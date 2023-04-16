Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia

Commercial real estate in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Herne
9
Dortmund
6
Moers
3
Bielefeld
2
Duisburg
2
Alsdorf
1
Dusseldorf
1
Essen
1
Show more
29 properties total found
Investment 200 roomsin Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
200 Number of rooms 1 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 8,100,000
Hotel 425 roomsin Mettmann, Germany
Hotel 425 rooms
Mettmann, Germany
425 Number of rooms
€ 100,000,000
A hotel with a long-term rental agreement in Dusseldorf. Number of numbers: 425 Number…
Shopin Hilden, Germany
Shop
Hilden, Germany
800 m²
€ 3,500,000
The new ROSSMANN network store on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lea…
Commercialin Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
8 860 m²
€ 13,000,000
Rental income per year: 1 136 324 €Income per month: 94 694 €Land: 28664 sq. M. mProfitabili…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with tenant. Th…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Description:The property is located in a small town. The tenant is the biggest retail chain.…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
An object that the network is a tenant of Burger King fast food restaurant is for sale …
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.An object for sale rented by a fast f…
Shopin Willich, Germany
Shop
Willich, Germany
Price on request
On the ground floor there are three commercial units with a total area of ​​1300 m2, a super…
Commercialin Herne, Germany
Commercial
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Building in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.The facility consists of 10 floors. The first 3 …
Commercialin Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
1 487 m²
€ 5,300,000
Rental income per year: 231,600 € Income per month: 19,300 € Year of construction: 2021 Prof…
Commercialin Alsdorf, Germany
Commercial
Alsdorf, Germany
3 725 m²
€ 14,200,000
Rental income per year: 562 710 € Income per month: 46 893 € Year of construction: 2022 Prof…
Commercialin Moers, Germany
Commercial
Moers, Germany
1 487 m²
€ 5,300,000
Income from rent per year: 225,000 € Income per month: 18,750 € Land: 6300 sq. M. mYear of c…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,405,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Spermarket with tenant. The lease is for 15 y…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,430,000
Supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Long term lease for 15 years. The facility wa…
Commercialin Duisburg, Germany
Commercial
Duisburg, Germany
€ 3,720,000
The most reliable tenant is the city (Duisburg) The contract is currently valid until 31 Dec…
Commercialin Duisburg, Germany
Commercial
Duisburg, Germany
€ 1,940,000
Anchor tenant is the City of Duisburg (the most reliable tenant type).List of the largest co…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 24,794,959
A shopping center with 35 tenants for sale. Main tenants: Netto Marken Discount, Rossmann, W…
Commercialin Essen, Germany
Commercial
Essen, Germany
5 137 m²
€ 3,905,000
Income from rent per year: 240,000 € Income per month: 20,000 € Land: 1398 sq. M. mYear of c…
Commercialin Wuppertal, Germany
Commercial
Wuppertal, Germany
€ 5,800,000
We offer you a commercial property with a total area of 10,000 square meters.m in Wuppertal.…
Shopin Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,225,000
Shopping centre, retailThe area of the building 4 656 m2ROI % 9.10 Land Area 12,545 m2Rent 2…
Shopin Dortmund, Germany
Shop
Dortmund, Germany
€ 2,515,000
Supermarket in Beckum, Germany.There is a supermarket in Beckum in the city center.Land plot…
Commercialin Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
5 299 m²
€ 11,000,000
Income from rent per year: 768,240 € Income per month: 64,020 € Land: 6202 sq. mYear of cons…
Commercialin Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
2 448 m²
€ 2,100,000
Income from rent per year: 138 516 € Income per month: 11 543 € Land: 6740 sq. M. mYear of c…
Commercialin Bielefeld, Germany
Commercial
Bielefeld, Germany
1 957 m²
€ 2,200,000
Income from rent per year: 118,000 € Income per month: 9 833 € Land: 5560 sq. M. mYear of co…
Commercialin Dortmund, Germany
Commercial
Dortmund, Germany
5 589 m²
€ 11,800,000
Rental income per year: 688 381 € Income per month: 57 365 € Land plot: 8579 sq. mYear built…
Commercialin Moers, Germany
Commercial
Moers, Germany
3 508 m²
€ 10,700,000
Rental income per year: 536,646 € Income per month: 44,720 € Land plot: 2775 square meters. …
Commercialin Moers, Germany
Commercial
Moers, Germany
3 318 m²
€ 8,100,000
Income from rent per year: 421 422 € Income per month: 35 119 € Land: 1430 sq. M. mYear of c…
Hotel 455 roomsin Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 455 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
455 Number of rooms 15 879 m²
€ 110,000,000

Properties features in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir