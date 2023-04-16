Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Munich

Commercial real estate in Munich, Germany

16 properties total found
Investmentin Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,350,000
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
Investmentin Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
121 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,634,900
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
Shopin Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
600 m²
€ 4,100,000
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
Shopin Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 13,335,000
For sale an apartment house with a diverse rental composition. Tenants: shop, fitness center…
Shopin Munich, Germany
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 30,843,655
A shopping center under construction is for sale.Tenants: NETTO, Takko Fashion (clothing), f…
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
292 m²
€ 2,230,000
Rental income per year: 64,233 € Income per month: 5,353 € Year of construction: 1994 Profit…
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
243 m²
€ 2,095,000
The cost of euros / sq.m: 8 621 €
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
1 729 m²
€ 20,500,000
Income from rent per year: 208 632 € Income per month: 17 386 € Land: 510 sq. mYear of const…
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
275 m²
€ 2,020,000
Rental income per year: 50,000 € Income per month: 4,167 € Land: 550 sq. mYear of constructi…
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
110 m²
€ 1,610,000
Year of construction: 2000 Cost of euros / sq.m: 14 636 €
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
225 m²
€ 1,080,000
Income from rent per year: 20 640 € Income per month: 1 720 € Year of construction: 1982 Pro…
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
154 m²
€ 1,989,000
Rental income per year: 62,400 € Income per month: 5,200 € Year built: 1961Rentability: 3.11…
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
1 300 m²
€ 2,400,000
Year of construction: 1937 Euro value/sq.m.: 1,846 €
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
417 m²
€ 4,340,000
Rental income per year: 135,600 € Income per month: 11,300 € Year of construction: 1969 Prof…
Hotelin Munich, Germany
Hotel
Munich, Germany
€ 38,000,000
Commercialin Munich, Germany
Commercial
Munich, Germany
1 500 m²
€ 4,670,000
This spacious 1500 sq m EDEKA supermarket is located in Munich, Bavaria. The area of the war…

Properties features in Munich, Germany

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir