Investment
Munich, Germany
90 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 1,350,000
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
Investment
Munich, Germany
121 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,634,900
Apartments in the new building of Munich in a quiet, quiet area: apartments ranging from 40 …
Shop
Munich, Germany
600 m²
€ 4,100,000
Product Network Store - EDEKA Supermarket in Munich! Edeka Group is the largest German sup…
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 13,335,000
For sale an apartment house with a diverse rental composition. Tenants: shop, fitness center…
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 30,843,655
A shopping center under construction is for sale.Tenants: NETTO, Takko Fashion (clothing), f…
Commercial
Munich, Germany
292 m²
€ 2,230,000
Rental income per year: 64,233 € Income per month: 5,353 € Year of construction: 1994 Profit…
Commercial
Munich, Germany
243 m²
€ 2,095,000
The cost of euros / sq.m: 8 621 €
Commercial
Munich, Germany
1 729 m²
€ 20,500,000
Income from rent per year: 208 632 € Income per month: 17 386 € Land: 510 sq. mYear of const…
Commercial
Munich, Germany
275 m²
€ 2,020,000
Rental income per year: 50,000 € Income per month: 4,167 € Land: 550 sq. mYear of constructi…
Commercial
Munich, Germany
110 m²
€ 1,610,000
Year of construction: 2000 Cost of euros / sq.m: 14 636 €
Commercial
Munich, Germany
225 m²
€ 1,080,000
Income from rent per year: 20 640 € Income per month: 1 720 € Year of construction: 1982 Pro…
Commercial
Munich, Germany
154 m²
€ 1,989,000
Rental income per year: 62,400 € Income per month: 5,200 € Year built: 1961Rentability: 3.11…
Commercial
Munich, Germany
1 300 m²
€ 2,400,000
Year of construction: 1937 Euro value/sq.m.: 1,846 €
Commercial
Munich, Germany
417 m²
€ 4,340,000
Rental income per year: 135,600 € Income per month: 11,300 € Year of construction: 1969 Prof…
Hotel
Munich, Germany
€ 38,000,000
Commercial
Munich, Germany
1 500 m²
€ 4,670,000
This spacious 1500 sq m EDEKA supermarket is located in Munich, Bavaria. The area of the war…
