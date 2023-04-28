Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

3 properties total found
Commercial in Schwerin, Germany
Commercial
Schwerin, Germany
4 687 m²
€ 6,000,000
Rental income per year: 327 427 €Income per month: 27,286 €Year Built: 1996Profitability: 5.…
Commercial in Neustrelitz, Germany
Commercial
Neustrelitz, Germany
2 596 m²
€ 1,800,000
Rental income per year: 124 457 €Income per month: 10,371 €Land: 8513 sq m.Year of construct…
Commercial in Goldberg, Germany
Commercial
Goldberg, Germany
944 m²
€ 525,000
Income from rent per year: 45,295 € Income per month: 3 775 € Land: 3751 sq. M. mYear of con…
