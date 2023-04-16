Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lower Saxony, Germany

15 properties total found
Commercialin Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
4 900 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercialin Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
272 m²
€ 980,000
Commercialin Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
256 m²
€ 980,000
Commercialin Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
464 m²
€ 1,600,000
Commercialin Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
3 100 m²
€ 1,500,000
Commercialin Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
2 100 m²
€ 650,000
Commercialin Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
3 051 m²
€ 2,200,000
Commercialin Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Commercial
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Price on request
Retail facility in the heart of Lower Saxony, Germany.A retail facility for sale - a superma…
Commercialin Salzgitter, Germany
Commercial
Salzgitter, Germany
Price on request
The property is located in a large city in the South-East of Lower Saxony. It is the third l…
Commercialin Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Commercial
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Price on request
Shopping center in the easternmost part of Lower Saxony, Germany.Object for sale - a shoppin…
Shopin Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
€ 3,250,000
Supermarket in Lower Saxony, Germany.Object for sale - supermarket with a tenant.The lease i…
Shopin Cuxhaven, Germany
Shop
Cuxhaven, Germany
€ 2,400,000
Supermarket in the district of Cuxhaven, Germany.The object is located in a small resort tow…
Commercialin Salzgitter, Germany
Commercial
Salzgitter, Germany
€ 13,100,000
Shopping center in Salzgitter in Lower Saxony.Shopping center, residential and office buildi…
Shopin Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Shop
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
€ 16,500,000
The object for sale is a shopping center with a diverse composition of tenants. It consists …
Commercialin Hoyerhagen, Germany
Commercial
Hoyerhagen, Germany
3 710 m²
€ 8,500,000
Rental income per year: 590,000 € Income per month: 49 167 € Year of construction: 2017 Prof…

Properties features in Lower Saxony, Germany

