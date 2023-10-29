Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Germany
  4. Landkreis Rostock
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Landkreis Rostock, Germany

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Krakow am See, Germany
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Krakow am See, Germany
Rooms 50
Bathrooms count 10
Area 888 m²
Number of floors 3
€790,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir