Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hesse
  4. Landkreis Offenbach
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

Rodgau
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investmentin Rodgau, Germany
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
4 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
Residential building with office space and a warehouse in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main. …

Properties features in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir