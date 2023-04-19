Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Lower Saxony
  4. Landkreis Helmstedt

Commercial real estate in Landkreis Helmstedt, Germany

Samtgemeinde Nord-Elm
3
3 properties total found
Commercialin Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
4 900 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercialin Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
3 100 m²
€ 1,500,000
Commercialin Suepplingenburg, Germany
Commercial
Suepplingenburg, Germany
2 100 m²
€ 650,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir