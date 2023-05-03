Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Eichstaett

Commercial real estate in Landkreis Eichstaett, Germany

12 properties total found
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
40 m²
€ 351,000
Rental income per year: 15 600 €Income per month: 1,300 €Profitability: 4.44%Euro / sq.m ren…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
4 493 m²
€ 34,500,000
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
713 m²
€ 15,500,000
Rental income per year: 253 606 €Income per month: 21 134 €Land: 190 sq. M. mYear Built: 187…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
26 492 m²
€ 161,000,000
Rental income per year: 5 813 913 €Income per month: 484,493 €Land: 30391 sq. M. mYear Built…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
6 500 m²
€ 16,000,000
Rental income per year: 160,000 €Income per month: 13 333 €Land: 8116 sq. M. mYear Built: 19…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
7 737 m²
€ 20,000,000
Land: 1996.4 sq. M. mEuro / sq.m cost: 2 585 €
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
33 m²
€ 335,000
Rental income per year: 12,000 € Income per month: 1,000 € Year of construction: 2015 Profit…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
37 m²
€ 403,000
Rental income per year: 12,600 € Income per month: 1,050 € Year of construction: 2015 Profit…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
1 532 m²
€ 3,150,000
Income from rent per year: 142,800 € Income per month: 11,900 € Land: 4306 sq. M. mRentabili…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
1 049 m²
€ 23,500,000
Rental income per year: 265,000 € Income per month: 22,083 € Land: 440 sq. mYear of construc…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
1 090 m²
€ 1,307,000
Rental income per year: 113,805 € Income per month: 9,484 € Land plot: 5242 square meters. m…
Commercial in Kipfenberg, Germany
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
26 m²
€ 389,900
Rental income per year: 11,400 € Income per month: 950 € Year of construction: 2012Rentabili…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir