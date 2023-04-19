Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Lower Saxony
  4. Landkreis Cuxhaven
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Landkreis Cuxhaven, Germany

Cuxhaven
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Shopin Cuxhaven, Germany
Shop
Cuxhaven, Germany
€ 2,400,000
Supermarket in the district of Cuxhaven, Germany.The object is located in a small resort tow…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir