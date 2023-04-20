Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Landkreis Muenchen
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 270 roomsin Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
270 Number of rooms
€ 59,000,000
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir