Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Schleswig-Holstein
  4. Kiel

Commercial real estate in Kiel, Germany

1 property total found
Commercialin Kiel, Germany
Commercial
Kiel, Germany
4 635 m²
€ 7,200,000
Rental income per year: 481,800 € Income per month: 40,150 € Year of construction: 2015 Prof…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir