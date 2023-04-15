Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Hesse, Germany

Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
600 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
Revenue house 21 roomin Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
21 Number of rooms 630 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m² Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
Revenue house 24 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
24 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
360 m²
€ 2,232,000
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…

