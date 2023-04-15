Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Hesse, Germany

Investment 1 roomin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
1 Number of rooms 40 m² Number of floors 5
€ 330,000
Investmentin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m² Number of floors 5
€ 3,400,000
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
Investment 3 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 50
€ 4,500,000
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
Investment 3 roomsin Eschborn, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Eschborn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
Investmentin Rodgau, Germany
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
4 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000

