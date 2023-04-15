Germany
Realting.com
Germany
Hesse
Commercial real estate in Hesse, Germany
27 properties total found
Commercial
Obernhain, Germany
1 600 m²
€ 850,000
A large plot of ( about 1600 m2 ) for building a house in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main i…
Commercial
Moerfelden, Germany
Number of floors 4
€ 3,300,000
A large plot in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main for the construction of commercial real est…
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,550,000
Plot in Frankfurt am Main - in the historic district of the city - Sachsenhausens with a bui…
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
€ 2,450,000
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 330,000
Investment 3 rooms
Eschborn, Germany
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 50
€ 4,500,000
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
36 Number of rooms
700 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,400,000
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
360 m²
€ 2,232,000
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
62 Number of rooms
3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a terrace in the g…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
24 Number of rooms
750 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
Investment
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 3,400,000
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
21 Number of rooms
630 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
84 Number of rooms
4 300 m²
€ 6,700,000
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
Hotel 72 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
72 Number of rooms
2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,300,000
Office
Frankfurt, Germany
949 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,100,000
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with l…
Hotel 57 rooms
Wiesbaden, Germany
57 Number of rooms
1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an objec…
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
4 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
Office
Obertshausen, Germany
19 800 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 110,000,000
Commercial real estate in Germany! Office complex in Frankfurt am Main in a prestigious a…
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
45 Number of rooms
1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,150,000
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
Commercial
Darmstadt, Germany
330 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 741,560
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
3 227 m²
€ 11,000,000
Land: 1933 sq. M. mRentability: 10.04% Cost of Euro / sq.m: 3 409 €
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
5 367 m²
€ 25,895,000
Rental income per year: 993,679 € Income per month: 82,807 € Land plot: 4200 sq. mYear built…
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
2 928 m²
€ 17,000,000
Rental income per year: 850,000 € Income per month: 70 833 € Land plot: 2944 square meters. …
