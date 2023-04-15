Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Hesse, Germany

Frankfurt
18
Darmstadt
1
Dietzenbach
1
Eschborn
1
Moerfelden
1
Obertshausen
1
Rodgau
1
Wiesbaden
1
27 properties total found
Commercialin Obernhain, Germany
Commercial
Obernhain, Germany
1 600 m²
€ 850,000
A large plot of ( about 1600 m2 ) for building a house in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main i…
Commercialin Moerfelden, Germany
Commercial
Moerfelden, Germany
Number of floors 4
€ 3,300,000
A large plot in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main for the construction of commercial real est…
Commercialin Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,550,000
Plot in Frankfurt am Main - in the historic district of the city - Sachsenhausens with a bui…
Commercialin Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
€ 2,450,000
Investment 1 roomin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
1 Number of rooms 40 m² Number of floors 5
€ 330,000
Investment 3 roomsin Eschborn, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Eschborn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
Investment 3 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 50
€ 4,500,000
Serviced apartments in cities such as Frankfurt am Main are an ideal option for reliable inv…
Hotel 36 roomsin Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
36 Number of rooms 700 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,400,000
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
360 m²
€ 2,232,000
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
Hotel 62 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
62 Number of rooms 3 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a terrace in the g…
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m² Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
600 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
Revenue house 24 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
24 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
Investmentin Frankfurt, Germany
Investment
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m² Number of floors 5
€ 3,400,000
Apartments in Frankfurt am Main - a reasonable investment in liquid objects with the potenti…
Revenue house 21 roomin Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
21 Number of rooms 630 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
Hotel 84 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
84 Number of rooms 4 300 m²
€ 6,700,000
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
Hotel 72 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 72 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
72 Number of rooms 2 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,300,000
Officein Frankfurt, Germany
Office
Frankfurt, Germany
949 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,100,000
A package of commercial premises in a new project in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with l…
Hotel 57 roomsin Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 57 rooms
Wiesbaden, Germany
57 Number of rooms 1 700 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an objec…
Investmentin Rodgau, Germany
Investment
Rodgau, Germany
4 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
Officein Obertshausen, Germany
Office
Obertshausen, Germany
19 800 m² Number of floors 20
€ 110,000,000
Commercial real estate in Germany! Office complex in Frankfurt am Main in a prestigious a…
Hotel 45 roomsin Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
45 Number of rooms 1 050 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,150,000
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
Commercialin Darmstadt, Germany
Commercial
Darmstadt, Germany
330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 741,560
Commercialin Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
3 227 m²
€ 11,000,000
Land: 1933 sq. M. mRentability: 10.04% Cost of Euro / sq.m: 3 409 €
Commercialin Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
5 367 m²
€ 25,895,000
Rental income per year: 993,679 € Income per month: 82,807 € Land plot: 4200 sq. mYear built…
Commercialin Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
2 928 m²
€ 17,000,000
Rental income per year: 850,000 € Income per month: 70 833 € Land plot: 2944 square meters. …

