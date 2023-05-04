Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. North Rhine-Westphalia
  4. Herne
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Herne, Germany

Shop To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
Price on request
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,405,000
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,430,000
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 24,794,959
Shop in Herne, Germany
Shop
Herne, Germany
€ 3,225,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir