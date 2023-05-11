Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Revenue house 21 room in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
Revenue house 24 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 24
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 360 m²
€ 2,232,000
