Commercial real estate in Frankfurt, Germany

Commercial real estate
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 26
Bathrooms count 6
Area 645 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 3,000,000
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,550,000
Investment 1 room in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 1 room
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 330,000
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
€ 2,450,000
Investment in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 3,400,000
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 360 m²
€ 2,232,000
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 62 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Revenue house in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Revenue house 24 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 24
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
Investment 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 50
€ 4,500,000
Revenue house 21 room in Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 21
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
Hotel 84 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
€ 6,700,000
Hotel 72 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 72 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,300,000
Office in Frankfurt, Germany
Office
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 949 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,100,000
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 3 227 m²
€ 11,000,000
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 5 367 m²
€ 25,895,000
Commercial in Frankfurt, Germany
Commercial
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 2 928 m²
€ 17,000,000
