Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hesse
  4. Main-Taunus-Kreis
  5. Eschborn
  6. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Eschborn, Germany

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 3 roomsin Eschborn, Germany
Investment 3 rooms
Eschborn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
Kindergarten in a residential building / new building on the ground floor with a central loc…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir