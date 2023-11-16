Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Germany
  4. Dusseldorf

Commercial real estate in Dusseldorf, Germany

1 property total found
Hotel 455 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 455 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 455
Area 15 879 m²
€110,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir