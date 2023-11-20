Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Germany
  4. Dietzenbach

Commercial real estate in Dietzenbach, Germany

1 property total found
Hotel 36 rooms in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
€3,40M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir