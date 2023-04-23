Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Saxony-Anhalt
  4. Dessau-Rosslau
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Dessau-Rosslau, Germany

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
Investment
Dessau-Rosslau, Germany
1 450 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,100,000
4-storey medical center with medical offices ( urology, ENT, gastroenterologist, physiothera…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir