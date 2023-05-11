Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Brandenburg

Commercial real estate in Brandenburg, Germany

6 properties total found
Commercial in Wittenberge, Germany
Commercial
Wittenberge, Germany
Area 1 604 m²
€ 1,430,000
Established business in Falkensee, Germany
Established business
Falkensee, Germany
Area 2 122 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,050,000
Commercial in Bernau, Germany
Commercial
Bernau, Germany
Area 44 m²
€ 160,048
Hotel in Brandenburg, Germany
Hotel
Brandenburg, Germany
Area 9 500 m²
€ 5,197,500
Commercial in Brandenburg, Germany
Commercial
Brandenburg, Germany
Area 5 211 m²
€ 8,940,000
Commercial in Schoenefeld, Germany
Commercial
Schoenefeld, Germany
Area 8 202 m²
€ 17,090,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir