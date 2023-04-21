Germany
Commercial real estate in Berlin, Germany
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,500,000
Land for sale in Berlin with an area of about 1,500 m2, including a building permit. O…
Investment 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,000,000
Commercial premises on the 1st floor of a residential building, leased for long-term ( fitne…
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
28 Number of rooms
987 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
Investment 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 862,000
Package of 3 apartments in a new building in the Berlin-Mitte area for rental. Equi…
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
22 Number of rooms
950 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,950,000
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
118 m²
€ 1,150,000
Rental income per year: 42,000 € Income per month: 3,500 € Profitability: 3.65% Euro / m ²: …
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
€ 2,800,000
A building built in the form of a strong array has a large number of advantages, for example…
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
2 685 m²
€ 3,600,000
Land: 1393 sq. M. mS cost euro / sq.m: 1 341 €
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
87 m²
€ 650,000
Rental income per year: 27,600 € Monthly income: 2 300 € Profitability: 4.25% Euro / sq.m: 2…
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
1 043 m²
€ 5,500,000
Land: 853 sq. M. mYear of construction: 1906 Cost of euros / sq.m: 5 275 €
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
9 850 m²
€ 35,600,000
Income from rent per year: 1 381 184 € Income per month: 115 099 € Land: 3627 sq. M. mYear o…
Commercial
Berlin, Germany
9 019 m²
€ 59,000,000
Income from rent per year: 2 153 328 € Income per month: 179 444 € Land: 21211 sq. M. mYear …
