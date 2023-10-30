Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Germany
  4. Bergen auf Ruegen

Commercial real estate in Bergen auf Ruegen, Germany

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gustow, Germany
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gustow, Germany
Rooms 105
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
