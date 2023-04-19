Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Bayreuth

Commercial real estate in Bayreuth, Germany

1 property total found
Commercialin Bayreuth, Germany
Commercial
Bayreuth, Germany
19 000 m²
€ 37,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir