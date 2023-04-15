Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Bavaria, Germany

Munich
2
Investment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investmentin Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
121 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,634,900
Investmentin Munich, Germany
Investment
Munich, Germany
90 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,350,000
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …

Properties features in Bavaria, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir