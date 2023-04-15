Germany
58 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
270 Number of rooms
€ 59,000,000
Commercial
Westerham, Germany
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
A plot with permission to build a residential building or two residential buildings - 1 or 2…
Revenue house 15 rooms
Dornach, Germany
15 Number of rooms
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,800,000
Investment
Munich, Germany
121 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,634,900
Investment
Munich, Germany
90 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 1,350,000
Package of apartments in a new project in Munich, ready for rental: 3 apartments ( one-room …
Revenue house
Dornach, Germany
1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 12,100,000
Shop
Unterkirchberg, Germany
1 000 m²
€ 3,600,000
Shop
Munich, Germany
600 m²
€ 4,100,000
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
40 m²
€ 351,000
Rental income per year: 15 600 €Income per month: 1,300 €Profitability: 4.44%Euro / sq.m ren…
Commercial
Bayreuth, Germany
19 000 m²
€ 37,000,000
Commercial
Rosenheim, Germany
15 353 m²
€ 47,000,000
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
4 493 m²
€ 34,500,000
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
713 m²
€ 15,500,000
Rental income per year: 253 606 €Income per month: 21 134 €Land: 190 sq. M. mYear Built: 187…
Commercial
Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany
362 m²
€ 2,626,858
Euro / m2: 7 256 €
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
26 492 m²
€ 161,000,000
Rental income per year: 5 813 913 €Income per month: 484,493 €Land: 30391 sq. M. mYear Built…
Commercial
Augsburg, Germany
6 240 m²
€ 13,000,000
Rental income per year: 383,000 €Income per month: 31 917 €Land: 4476 sq. M. mYear Built: 19…
Commercial
Ingolstadt, Germany
1 415 m²
€ 3,700,000
Land: 1414 sq m.Euro / sq m cost: 2 615 €
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
6 500 m²
€ 16,000,000
Rental income per year: 160,000 €Income per month: 13 333 €Land: 8116 sq. M. mYear Built: 19…
Commercial
Ingolstadt, Germany
1 550 m²
€ 3,800,000
Land: 1587 sq. M. mEuro / sq.m cost: 2 452 €
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
7 737 m²
€ 20,000,000
Land: 1996.4 sq. M. mEuro / sq.m cost: 2 585 €
Commercial
Schweinfurt, Germany
6 474 m²
€ 7,000,000
Land: 12044 sq. M. mYear Built: 1970Euro / sq.m cost: 1 081 €
Commercial
Bamberg, Germany
930 m²
€ 1,580,000
Rental income per year: 69,000 €Income per month: 5,750 €Land: 3213 sq. M. mYear Built: 2003…
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
€ 18,200,000
Germany Bavaria Munich city Business Hotel in Munich Promising business ho…
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
37 m²
€ 403,000
Rental income per year: 12,600 € Income per month: 1,050 € Year of construction: 2015 Profit…
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
33 m²
€ 335,000
Rental income per year: 12,000 € Income per month: 1,000 € Year of construction: 2015 Profit…
Commercial
Kipfenberg, Germany
1 532 m²
€ 3,150,000
Income from rent per year: 142,800 € Income per month: 11,900 € Land: 4306 sq. M. mRentabili…
Commercial
Regensburg, Germany
1 756 m²
€ 6,500,000
Land: 1512 sq. M. mYear of construction: 1920.197 Cost of euros / sq.m: 3 702 €
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 30,843,655
A shopping center under construction is for sale.Tenants: NETTO, Takko Fashion (clothing), f…
Shop
Munich, Germany
€ 13,335,000
For sale an apartment house with a diverse rental composition. Tenants: shop, fitness center…
Commercial
Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany
8 435 m²
€ 34,000,000
Land: 3332 sq. M. mS cost of euros / sq.m: 4 031 €
