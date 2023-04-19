Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Bamberg

Commercial real estate in Bamberg, Germany

1 property total found
Commercialin Bamberg, Germany
Commercial
Bamberg, Germany
930 m²
€ 1,580,000
Rental income per year: 69,000 €Income per month: 5,750 €Land: 3213 sq. M. mYear Built: 2003…
Realting.com
Go