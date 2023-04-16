Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Baden-Württemberg

Commercial real estate in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Aichtal
1
Pforzheim
1
Schwetzingen
1
Ulm
1
Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen
1
Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Oehringen
1
Verwaltungsgemeinschaft Tauberbischofsheim
1
2 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Commercial real estate
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
2 700 m²
€ 4,700,000
This cosy three-star hotel with an area of 2,700 sq m is located in the picturesque district…
Commercial real estatein Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Commercial real estate
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
3 600 m²
€ 4,100,000
This exclusive hotel is located near Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg. A feature of this place is…

Properties features in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir