Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotelin Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
720 m²
€ 400,000
Germany Baden-Württemberg Hotel on the territory of the reserve Cozy family hotel in a resor…
Hotelin Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
2 975 m²
€ 2,604,000
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg Freudenstadt Wellness Hotel 4 * * * * Hotel 4 * * * …

Properties features in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir