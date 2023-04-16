Germany
Commercial real estate in Baden-Württemberg, Germany
15 properties total found
Office
Schwetzingen, Germany
2 400 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 14,200,000
Commercial building ( ) shopping and office space with long-term rental agreements on one of…
Shop
Pforzheim, Germany
1 100 m²
€ 3,500,000
Office
Aldingen, Germany
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
To purchase are offered office space on the 1st floor in the new building - a branch of the …
Shop
Wolfschlugen, Germany
1 100 m²
€ 4,200,000
The new Lidl supermarket on the ground floor of a residential building with a long lease agr…
Commercial
Hoehefeld, Germany
5 642 m²
€ 23,000,000
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
720 m²
€ 400,000
Germany Baden-Württemberg Hotel on the territory of the reserve Cozy family hotel in a resor…
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
2 975 m²
€ 2,604,000
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg Freudenstadt Wellness Hotel 4 * * * * Hotel 4 * * * …
Commercial
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
6 000 m²
€ 4,762,000
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg, admin. Tübingen district, Lake Bodenskoye, Logistic…
Commercial
Pfedelbach, Germany
3 430 m²
€ 12,000,000
Year built: 1940 Cost of euros / sq.m: 3,499 €
Commercial
Ulm, Germany
686 m²
€ 1,360,000
Income from rent per year: 80 580 € Income per month: 6 715 € Land: 4195 sq. M. mYear of con…
Commercial
Aichtal, Germany
21 643 m²
€ 60,000,000
Rental income per year: 2,982,470 € Income per month: 248,539 € Land plot: 9125 square meter…
Commercial
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
5 720 m²
€ 6,650,000
This unique commercial complex consists of a hotel with 55 rooms with a total area of 1,850 …
Commercial real estate
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
2 700 m²
€ 4,700,000
This cosy three-star hotel with an area of 2,700 sq m is located in the picturesque district…
Commercial real estate
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
3 600 m²
€ 4,100,000
This exclusive hotel is located near Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg. A feature of this place is…
Commercial real estate
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
5 000 m²
€ 1,350,000
This 17th century ancient mill is located in the beautiful resort town of Schwarzwalde, 90 k…
