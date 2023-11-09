Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bad Griesbach i Rottal, Germany

1 property total found
Quellness Golf Resort: Maximilian, Fürstenhof, and DAS LUDWIG - Your All-Inclusive Symphony of Luxury, Wellness & Golf in Bad Griesbach i Rottal, Germany
Rooms 534
Welcome to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of the prestigious Quellness Golf…
€112,00M
