Pool Hotels for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Hotel 34 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 34
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
The building was built by the Germans in 1850, completely restored and restored in its origi…
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 23 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 23 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 23
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel 4 * for sale in the best location of Avlabari. The hotel has 23 rooms ( different room…
€ 3,700,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 12
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel has been open since 2023, in the center of Tbilisi with a beautiful view. 12 rooms…
€ 2,600,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 9
Area 480 m²
Hotel for sale ( existing business ) in the old town - 700m from sulfur baths. The area of t…
€ 630,000
