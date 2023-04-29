Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tbilisi, Georgia

198 properties total found
Established business 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Established business 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
A finished business is for sale in Tbilisi in a historic area near sulfur baths and the fort…
Commercial 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 323,532
Exclusive offer! Office space for sale in the prestigious complex "Vake Hills" on …
Office in Agaraki, Georgia
Office
Agaraki, Georgia
353 m² Number of floors 4
€ 480,000
Frontier shopping mall in 353 sq.m. on the 1st and -1st floors of the shopping center. Suita…
Office 16 rooms in Agaraki, Georgia
Office 16 rooms
Agaraki, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 620 m² Number of floors 7
€ 820,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Total area & ndash; 620 sq.m. Pa…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,818
110 sq.m. office/commercial space for sale in Sololaki, on G. Tabidze str, on I floor, 5 roo…
Office 10 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 450 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,078,440
Separate building (business center) for sale in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidze street, total usabl…
Commercial 2 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 2 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 130,312
140 sq.m. commercial/office space for sale in Didube, on I floor, with mezzanine, renovated,…
Commercial 1 room in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 room
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² Number of floors 1
€ 44,036
36 sq.m. basement type commercial space for sale in Vake, on Paliashvili str, renovated, hei…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 67,403
90 sq.m. (+35 sq.m. basement) office space for sale in Chugureti, on Borjomi str, I floor, 4…
Commercial in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial
Tbilisi, Georgia
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 71,896
80 sq.m. commercial/office space for sale on Vera, Barnov str, in new building, on I floor, …
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 265 m² Number of floors 3
€ 314,545
Operating hostel for sale in Old Tbilisi, Sololaki, on Iveria str, 3-storied 265 sq.m. build…
Office 10 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 10 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,977
260 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 10 rooms, new reno…
Commercial 1 room in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 room
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² Number of floors 1
€ 854
85 sq.m. commercial space for rent in Saburtalo, on Tsagareli str, in new building, on I flo…
Office 3 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 14
€ 270
60 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Vake, on Kipshidze str, on I floor, 3 rooms, re…
Office 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 899
150 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Barnov str, on the second floor, 5 rooms, new renov…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 719
100 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, I floor, 4 rooms, new renovated, with …
Commercial 1 bathroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 bathroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bath 125 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 242,649
Description: Universal commercial space for sale in Vake, on Ba…
Commercial 3 bathrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 3 bathrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bath 250 m²
€ 2,696
Description: 3-storey house for rent in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidz…
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bath 149 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 1,078
Description: 4-room apartment for rent in Bagebi, Sakandelidze …
Commercial 1 bathroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 bathroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bath 130 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 899
Description: Office commercial space for rent in Didube, Agladz…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 bathroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bath 800 m²
€ 5,392
Description: Commercial space for rent, warehouse-enterprise fo…
Commercial in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial
Tbilisi, Georgia
147 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 88,702
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, J. On Bagr…
Commercial 9 bathrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 9 bathrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
9 bath 700 m²
€ 4,943
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent (at parti…
Commercial 9 bathrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 9 bathrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
9 bath 700 m²
€ 4,943
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent (at parti…
Commercial in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial
Tbilisi, Georgia
72 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,416
Exclusively !!! Commercial, stained glass furniture salon for s…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 bathroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bath 400 m²
€ 332,519
Description: 2-storey, stained-glass, independent building for …
Commercial in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial
Tbilisi, Georgia
150 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 80,883
With exclusive rights! For sale or rent a finished business. Ae…
Commercial in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial
Tbilisi, Georgia
150 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 2,696
With exclusive rights! For sale or rent a finished business. Ae…
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bath 280 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 763,895
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! (Photo used on…
Commercial 1 bathroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 bathroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bath 300 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 988,570
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! (Photo used on…
