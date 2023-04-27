Pool Offices for Sale in Georgia

Georgia
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
930 m²
1 Floor
€ 2,883,000
Commercial real estate for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi - Wake. The roo…
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
645 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 1,300,000
A working gym for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi – Vake, next to the sports…
Office 2 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
170 m²
1 Floor
€ 646,000
Commercial real estate for sale on the main avenue of the city. Tbilisi – Rustaveli. The pl…
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 364,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi, next to the Philharmonic. The pla…
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
120 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
Office 7 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
330 m²
1/18 Floor
€ 700,000
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
243 m²
1/12 Floor
€ 635,000
The property is located 5 km. from the center on the ground floor of a new building. The are…
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
53 m²
1 Floor
€ 380,000
Cafe for sale in the tourist active zone of the city. Tbilisi. The building is an object of …
Office 16 rooms
Agaraki, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
620 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 820,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi. Total area & ndash; 620 sq.m. Pa…
Regions with properties for sale
Tbilisi
